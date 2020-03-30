Council lists who's open for business after sweeping new changes announced

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council has published a list of businesses within the borough that are still in operation during Covid-19 and are providing tailored services to meet the current needs of residents including telephone orders and deliveries.

The information is subject to change and will be regularly updated.

If you own or know of a local business which is not featured here, and who is open for business, please email business@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk.

Some local businesses are still open and are offering tailored services to meet the current needs of residents and key workers including telephone orders and deliveries.

The information can be found at the following link:

www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/businesses-remaining-open

Over the weekend, sweeping new powers were introduced to bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK.

The regulations were published by the NI Executive on Saturday.

They include the ability to force businesses to shut and crack down on people who leave their homes without a ‘reasonable excuse’.

Penalties range from fixed penalty notices to fines of up to £5,000 for businesses.

People could face a maximum fine of £960 if they do not comply.

The regulations say that reasonable excuses to leave the home include to obtain necessities, such as food and medicine; exercise; to seek medical help; to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person; to donate blood; and to travel for work, where it is not possible for that person to work from home.

Among the regulations are:

- Anyone who can work from home must work from home

- Employers must facilitate working from home where it is feasible

- No employer should compel an employee to come to work if it is feasible to work from home

- Every employer must take all reasonable steps to safeguard the health, safety and wellbeing of employees during the COVID-19 emergency, whether working from home or in the workplace

- Every employer must have particular regard to the safety of employees in the workplace and must put into effect the guidance on social distancing issued by the Department for the Economy

- Every employer has a legal duty to ensure, so far as it is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of all employees

- Where a business is failing to observe the Department for the Economy guidance and breaching the legal duty on health and safety, the statutory authorities will take robust action, which may include prosecution for criminal offences

- Where necessary, the Executive Office will also use its power of direction to close or restrict businesses that do not ensure the safety of their employees.

A new forum, bringing together key business organisations, trade unions, the Public Health Agency, PSNI, the Health and Safety Executive and SOLACE will also be established by Economy Minister Diane Dodds.

A representative of Labour Relations Agency will be invited to chair.

The forum will focus on providing agreed advice to the Executive on essential and non-essential businesses and essential/key workers to inform the management of the crisis.

The advice will be considered by the Executive on decisions on future measures that may be needed, including further closures or restrictions on types of businesses and further social distancing measures.