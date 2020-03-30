New recycling guidelines come into force

BRYSON Recycling have introduced a number of temporary measures to ensure their collections continue for as long as possible during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The recycling firm stated: "We are trying to keep our service for collecting recycling operating for as long as possible. We need your help.

"In order to reduce the handling of materials by our staff can you please sort your recycling in the following way from next week onwards.

"Sorry but we won't be able to collect batteries, textiles, hand tools or overflow bags when the new collection measures start on April 6, 2020.

"If you have kerbside boxes or a Wheelie Box you will receive a flyer regarding the new collection arrangements this week.

“Thank you for your co-operation in this matter."

Bryson request that recycling be sorted in the following way -

⚠️Box 1

Paper, Cardboard

⚠️Box2

Plastics, Food and drink cans, Foil, Cartons, Aerosols

⚠️Box 3

Glass bottles and jars

The boxes above can be duplicated.

If you only have two boxes please rotate the materials you present each week, for example, put paper and cardboard out one week, and glass the next week.

If materials are not sorted in this way, boxes will not be emptied.

Batteries, textiles or hand tools cannot be collected at this time.

Overflow bags will not be accepted at this time.

Bryson said: "We know these are unprecedented and challenging times for everyone, with many disruptions to everyday life.

"Bryson Recycling provides an essential service in removing recyclable waste from households and we are committed to delivering this service in the safest way possible through this crisis.”