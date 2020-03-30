Runways quiet at Aldergrove as EasyJet grounds fleet

BELFAST International Airport’s arrivals and departures boards are blank today after easyJet grounded its entire fleet of planes.

Last week Ryanair pulled flights due to the Coronavirus pandemic and Jet2 suspended services earlier in the month.

However, while there is no commercial passenger traffic in and out of Aldergrove as of today, the airport’s busy cargo department is operating as normal.

EasyJet had cancelled most services, apart from running rescue flights to repatriate people stranded abroad.

The company said it had made the move due to the ‘unprecedented travel restrictions’ imposed by governments globally due to the C19 crisis and could not and give a date for when flights will restart.

EasyJet has flown 650 rescue flights so far taking 45,000 people home.

Some employees of easyJet and Virgin Atlantic have been redeployed to work as support staff at the new Nightingale hospital being constructed in London.

In normal times, easyJet serves 159 airports and 1,051 routes.

Many airlines are trying to persuade passengers to take vouchers rather than a refund, while Virgin Atlantic has already indicated that it will seek a bailout and other airlines are expected to follow suit.

EasyJet said on Monday it would not need a bailout.

Airlines also want a six-month suspension of the Air Passenger Duty tax.

If you have been affected, contact news@antrimguardian.co.uk

EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic this week asked staff who have not been working since the pandemic started to ground aircraft, to consider assisting at the new medical centres being built across the country.

EasyJet has written to all 9,000 of its UK-based staff, which includes 4,000 cabin crew who are trained in CPR, while Virgin Atlantic will write to approximately 4,000 of their employees from today (Monday 30 March), prioritising those with the required skills and training.

Those who sign up will perform clinical support roles, under the close instruction of nurses and senior clinicians on the wards at the NHS Nightingale hospitals.

The NHS has confirmed that they are being built in London, Birmingham and Manchester and other sites are being considered.

Support workers will change beds, tend to patients and assist doctors and nurses working on the wards.

Many airline staff are first aid trained or hold other clinical qualifications as well as being security cleared, while NHS clinicians will oversee their work – with expert training provided to all new recruits when they sign-up.

Staff and volunteers working at the new hospitals will also be offered free accommodation. Those staying in the hotels will have breakfast provided and lunch or dinner depending on the shifts that they are working.