THERE are now 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, according to the latest statistics.

The figures, released by the Public Health Agency (PHA), are only in relation to the cases where a laboratory test has been taken.

Many more people are presenting with symptons but have not been tested

There have been 516 tests conducted in the Western Trust and 5,541 across Northern Ireland.