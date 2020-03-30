All council-owned cemetries close

FOLLOWING the latest government restrictions that came into force from 11pm on Saturday, Derry City and Strabane District Council has reviewed a number of its services and in line with the legislation has implemented a number of changes.

They include the closure of all council owned and run cemeteries to the public from today.

Under the new government legislation cemeteries can only remain open to facilitate funerals.

In the Strabane area, council has six cemeteries which will be affected.

These are Aughalane, Glenelly Road; Ardstraw New, Magheracolton Road; Castlederg, Drumquin Road; Mountcastle, Duncastle Road; Strabane, Cemetery Road and Urney, Urney Road.

