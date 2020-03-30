Large tent erected at Craigavon to support staff

A LARGE tent, erected in a car park at Craigavon Area Hospital, will function as a staff support area, the Southern Trust has confirmed.

The tent has been built in the car park outside the hospital’s main building and will, it is hoped, act as a respite area for staff.

Speaking about the Trust’s response to the expected surge in patients seeking treatment for coronavirus symptoms, a spokesperson confirmed the structure will help staff meet the challenges ahead.

“Lots of work is ongoing on our hospital sites to help prepare us to take best care of COVID-19 patients,” said the spokesperson.

“It has never been more important that we also look after our hard-working staff.

“That is why we are in the process of setting up a temporary staff support area in the car park outside Craigavon Area Hospital to support staff in meeting the challenges ahead.”

When asked about the additional measures being put in place at Craigavon Area Hospital a spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said they are planning for the worst case scenario.

“All options which secure additional accommodation for patients and staff are being considered at this stage,” said the spokesperson.

“All Trusts have an ongoing duty to plan for the worst case scenarios – to plan for the worst while working for the best.

“That includes surge planning for COVID-19.”

The spokesperson continued: “Everyone has a vital role to play in limiting the impact of COVID-19 on our society. That means washing our hands repeatedly, staying at home and, if we absolutely have to go out, keeping our distance from each other.

“If people follow this public health advice for as long as it takes, then we can help ensure that scenarios being planned for do not become a reality.”