Minister confirms some prisoners to be released temporarily

THE Justice Minister has confirmed some prisoners are to be released temporarily from Northern Ireland's prisons due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It will involve "fewer than 200 individuals" who are entering the last three months of their imprisonment, Naomi Long said today.

Mrs Long said there was "no alternative" to doing this.

It will not apply to prisoners convicted of serious crimes such as murder, terrorism and sex offences. There are about 1,500 prisoners in Northern Ireland.

"The developing public health emergency caused by the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is causing us to consider measures that only a few weeks ago would have been unthinkable. One such measure is the temporary early release of some sentenced prisoners.

"Over the past few weeks the Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) has been taking a series of incremental steps, including the suspension of visits, aimed at gradually closing down the prison estate to non-essential personnel and limiting movement within each prison.

"However, in anticipation of the time when we have a confirmed case among our prisoner population and our staffing levels, which are already under strain, come under further pressure, I now consider it necessary to release some prisoners early.

"In doing so I recognise that to release a prisoner before he or she has completed their full sentence is a significant decision which should only be taken when there is no alternative. Such a move is contrary to the ethos of the justice system and will cause distress to victims and their families.

"However, in the context of the pandemic we are facing, and to ensure as far as possible the safety and wellbeing of staff and those in our care, it is I believe an appropriate and reasonable step," she added.