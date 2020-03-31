Amanda back in tune after tour cancellation

GLENARIFFE singer and songwriter Amanda St John is turning her own personal misfortune into something positive for the good of the community in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda is no stranger to The Chronicle and last year we were deligted to carry her story on her trip to Washington Dc for the high profile St Patrick's day events.

Amanda performed for President Trump and the Irish Taoiseach last year and was due to return this March for another gig.

Amanda said: “My US tour was cancelled in March – I was due to sing in Washington DC again before moving on to Philadelphia and New York.

“I've been planning my album release tour for two years now and I had a UK and Irish tour planned for April-June to celebrate the launch of my new album 'The Muscle Shoals Sessions'.

“The cancellation of all this has come as a huge blow, it's so disappointing that after two years investing into my album that all my gigs for the foreseeable future are now cancelled.”

However, not one to rest on her laurels or dwell on her own misfortune, Amanda reached out via social media and has been performing online gigs, from her house to yours!

She added: “I’ve been doing online gigs the last week or so to try and reach out to people and connect during this isolation.

“It’s amazed me how connected it’s felt and the feedback I’ve had about lifting peoples spirits has been heartwarming.

“After posting a song called ‘Lean on Me’ and encouraging people to look out for their neighbours a couple of elderly fans even got in touch to say they had no support and I’ve been able to help them.

“This has been a great boost to me too after the tour cancellations.

“It’s great to feel I can contribute to people in some way and shine a little light in such stressful times.”

Amanda will be offering weekly gigs over on her facebook page which she hopes will help lift spirits and keep people connected.

She concluded: “If I can't go on tour, I can bring the tour to your living rooms.”

Anyone who wants to hear more or buy an album can go to www.amandastjohnmus ic.co.uk