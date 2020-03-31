COVID-19 facility staff ready for health battle

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

STAFF based at the new Covid-19 centre at Dalriada Urgent care Ballymena have posted a picture of themselves online.

Yesterday the Northern Trust said it had been working in partnership with GPs in primary care to set up COVID-19 Centres as part of a network across the region to manage the increased incidence of Coronavirus cases in the community.

It stated that new centres would open in Antrim, Ballymena and Coleraine and the emphasis will be on patient safety, staff safety and the provision of a sustainable primary care service.

The new centres will not be testing facilities and will only be for patients who are very unwell, are suspected of having COVID-19 and require medical attention.

Patients will not be able to report directly to these centres without being referred by their GP or Out of Hours provider.

The Centres will help to free up GP services to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst balancing the need for primary care services to continue with the minimum of disruption.

