Local lorry drivers going the extra mile

THEY may not be saving lives, but they are heroes - arguably the forgotten heroes - during the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors, nurses and specialists are taking the plaudits - and rightly so - but there is a band of people who are working just as hard, around the clock, to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Their job has been more challenging than usual, however, after it emerged that those lorry drivers essential to maintaining vital food and other supplies have been denied access to basic toilet and wash facilities at so-called ‘hubs’ that service at least one leading supermarket chain.

And then there is the small matter of people panic buying and stocking up on popular essentials, from pasta and beans to soap and toilet roll.

Frozen goods have also been on many people’s hit lists, with that placing extra demand on haulage companies such as Derock-based McConaghy Transport.

Presently, every single one of the family-run business’s eighteen lorries are pounding British and Irish roads.

Those working on the UK mainland, for instance, are, on average, making two drop-offs and up to six collections each and every single day, Monday to Sunday.

This intensity is expected to tail-off in the coming days following the shutting down of the entertainment industry.

“The last few weeks have been quite different to what we have been used to in recent years in the run up to Easter in that it is normally much busier,” Lauren McConaghy, McConaghy Transport’s assistant manager, told the Chronicle.

“There was a surge in transport requirements before the announcement was made regarding the severity of the situation, however, now business has slowed away due to the fact that the catering industry has pretty much closed down.

“The coming weeks will be uncertain but foodstuffs and the supply chain have to keep moving and we are very willing - and proud - to play our part in that.

l Continued on page 4