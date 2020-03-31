Local public dismayed by closure of cemeteries

CEMETERIES across the Mid and East Antrim Borough closed their gates to the public last week amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

A spokesperson from Mid and East Antrim Council said: "It is with deep regret that we must comply with emergency legislation and close our cemeteries to members of the public, unless a burial is taking place.

"The Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020 does not permit the tending to or visiting of graves or memorials, until further notice.

"We understand this will be a very distressing time for a lot of people who have lost loved ones but we must comply to ensure everybody's safety.

"All Council cemeteries in Mid and East Antrim will close to the public with immediate effect".

Church owned cemeteries are also following suit with Ballymena Kirkinriola Parish, responsible for Crebilly graveyard, confirming adherence to "the health protection regulations regarding closure of cemeteries".

The Parish said: "Our cemetery is not council ran but we have received the same notification".

The news of the cemetery closures caused dismay and, in some cases, anger among members of the public, and further heartbreak for recently bereaved families who were unable to hold funeral services for their deceased loved ones due to strict COVID-19 regulations.

Posting on social media, a number of commentators questioned the decision, stating the cemeteries were outdoors in the open air and were largely empty, meaning social distancing guidelines could be easily followed.

One lamented the decision stating it was "about the only place I actually feel safe", while another said: "One of the few places that was quiet to walk round with so few persons".

A woman commented: "Totally ridiculous!! The grief of losing loved ones is bad enough but not being able to go and visit their graves - it’s not as if you have to worry about social distancing in a cemetery".

Others agreed: "This is a step too far. The cemetery is not a social gathering.

"There is never anyone there when I go to visit my son's grave. I wish someone can tell me what purpose this will serve.

"If they even left the side gate open it would be a compromise.

"What about people's mental health?

"This is a total disgrace to deprive any of us a few quiet moments at the graveside of our loved ones".

Another woman said: "This is just not necessary! It's absolutely ridiculous. Nobody goes to a graveyard in large groups to have social gatherings!

"People go to have a quiet moment with a loved one and are then on their way again! This is the only walk for the day that some people do".

One woman was bereft after burying her father on the same day as the announcement.

She said: "I'm absolutely heartbroken at this.

"I have just laid my daddy to rest today and he never even got the send off he deserved.

"We couldn't bring him home and now I can't even visit to try to come to terms with his loss this. It's so heartbreaking".

Others said they would have hoped for advance notice in order to pay a final visit to their loved ones and to put fresh flowers on graves.

However, one woman posted: "Folks, it's my son's anniversary tomorrow.

"I will not be able to attend his grave as usual.

"However, instead of finding fault, I will accept this new ruling as a neccessary action for our continued safety.

"Many of you don't seem to have thought about those people who have died of the virus and the need to bury them as well. "Remember we had the comfort of being present when our loved ones were buried or cremated - the families of those dying with Covid-19 will not get this and if the council need to keep the public out for safety then respect this request.

"They are not asking to upset you or infringe on your actions. If they are closing the cemeteries it's for a valid reason".