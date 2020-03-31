Nation claps for our carers!

THE eerie silence across the Roe Valley was lifted on Thursday evening as neighbours, bound by the same worldwide turbulence, flocked to their doorsteps and balconies to join the rest of the nation in applause for the NHS and care workers dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the lock down circumstances, the sound of loud claps, cheerful screams and shouts rang out across Limavady town as locals paid emotional tributes to those on the front line during this difficult time.Among those paying tribute was the Corbett family from Limavady who are “extremely proud” of their daughter Rachel as she experiences the Coronavirus crisis first-hand as an ICU Nurse in Liverpool.

Locals Melvyn and Irene Moore showed their appreciation in the form of a handwritten thank you message draped in fairy lights and displayed in their front garden in Limavady.

Meanwhile, DUP councillor Alan Robinson, whose sister is a Specialist Nurse in Altnagelvin Hospital paid tribute to the National Health Service staff at this time of national crisis.

He said: “Across the length and breadth of the United Kingdom, there is barely a family who does not have a loved one who in some capacity is currently working for our NHS. “We are all concerned for their welfare as they fight this battle, many of whom are or will soon be on the frontline.

“But whilst we have our own personal worries, we all collectively need to say that this nation is so desperately proud of their actions and of their heroism.

“Their skills are utterly indispensable and in the days, weeks and months going forward they should receive every ounce of support from Government, as they should always have to do the job and even more so at this most critical time.”

He continued: “While we are forever indebted to the full range of NHS staff, we too should be grateful to so many other unsung heroes who are providing key and essential work or volunteering to keep the United Kingdom ticking over and who are all contributing to the national effort to fight and defeat this disease.

“Our heartfelt appreciation for all those heroes will never ever be enough.”

