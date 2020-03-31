Opening times and access at Tower Centre Centre

THE Tower Shopping Centre in Ballymena has issued a most useful customer information service.

Shoppers can access it by contacting

https://

towercentre.com/

essentialstorescv19/

It is updated daily and gives information on how to access the Centre and the opening times of the essential shops which are operating.

In line with government advice only shops selling essential items in Tower Centre, Ballymena will be open at this time to continue to service the local community.

The Centre encourages their customers to practice safe, social distancing measures at all times.

The health and safety of their customers and our employees is their priority at all times and they will continue to follow formal guidance provided by the local authorities.

They will keep you updated on their social media platforms and website of any changes so please check back before you plan your journey.

STAY SAFE