The hub at the heart of the community

CORONAVIRUS won't stop members of The Training Hub in Cloughmills getting their daily workout...

So committed to their members, gym owner Aaron Smiley and Personal Trainer Fergal McClements have worked to bring them online classes and furthermore, offer free sessions to the hardworking members of our NHS.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Aaron said: “Now more than ever we know that keeping active physically and mentally is something that our members are keen to do.

“So we tried hard to think how we could still show our commitment to them and we came up with the idea of online sessions.

“Due to Coronavirus we're all on lockdown so our members, and NHS staff, can access our workouts via Zoom, from the comfort of their own home and we can still continue the high standard of coaching and provide the personal touch that our members have become accustomed to.”

Fergal said: “The staff at the NHS work so hard and they're dealing with unimaginable issues day in and day out.

“We wanted to reach out a helping hand and believed that by offering free workout sessions to members of the NHS it would maybe offer some form of escape for them. Half an hour of their day when they can focus on themselves. We have three different times they can join in so hopefully there will be a time to work around shifts.

“Needless to say the Training Hub members are behind us 100%. We're very fortunate that everyone feels invested in the gym and we all work together. Members are working hard during the online workouts – even me and Aaron are getting a lot more workouts done from our own homes than we would have!

“ It's no secret that regular exercise can have a profoundly positive impact on depression, anxiety and all those things that can lead to negative thinking.

“It also relieves stress, improves memory, helps you sleep better, and boosts your overall mood, so as long as we're able to provide this service we will continue to do so.

"We'd like to thank all our members for tuning in to their online sessions and keeping themselves moving and we're so pleased to see those who have joined us through our NHS offer - you're more than welcome."

Aaron concluded: "We look forward to seeing all our members again when The Training Hub is back open but until then we know they'll keep up the effort on the Zoom sessions. We hope everyone is looking after themselves during these uncertain times and the Training Hub is happy to contribute to the wellbeing of our NHS staff."