Coronavirus: Schools open for key workers children and vulnerable children in Mid-Ulster

The Department of Education has published a list of schools that are open for educational supervision of key workers children and vulnerable children.

There are a total of 40 nursery, pre-school, post-primary and primary schools open as of 30th March within the bounds of Mid-Ulster District Council.

These schools are only open to allow staff to organise remote learning for their pupils and to make provision for supervised learning for these children up to the end of Year 10.

Speaking as the list was published, Education Minister Peter Weir said: “Schools are only open as a last resort option for vulnerable children and the children of key workers who cannot be accommodated elsewhere during the day.

“To date the number of children in schools for supervised learning remains low and I am grateful that parents and carers are acting responsibly by sourcing alternative arrangements.

“However, I am aware of a small number of cases where key workers’ children have not been able to access school premises.

“We must all play our part in supporting those people who are at the frontline of dealing with this current crisis. I must stress that only one parent/carer needs to be a key worker for the child.”

The Education Minister also said he would urge schools, where possible, to look after critical workers’ children and vulnerable children over the Easter holidays and consider whether weekend provision can be facilitated.

He also paid tribute to the schools who have remained open.

“I greatly appreciate all those schools and their staff who have opened their doors to support these critical workers in what is a worldwide crisis,” he said.

“My Department, together with the Education Authority and other agencies will continue to provide them with support and guidance.”

The Education Authority has also created a school placement request form.

This form is for key workers to request supervised learning for their child in an available school setting if their normal school is not open and can be found online.

The education facilities open as of 30th March within the bounds of Mid-Ulster District Council are as follows:

Magherafelt Nursery School; Magherafelt High School; St Colm’s High School Draperstown; St Pius X College (Magherafelt); St Conor’s College (Portglenone); St Mary’s Grammar School (Magherafelt); Fivemiletown College; Cookstown High School.

Drumglass High School; St Joseph’s College (Coalisland); Holy Trinity College (Cookstown); St Patrick’s Academy (Dungannon); Ballinascreen Early Years; Brockagh Playgroup; Lollipop Playgroup (Donaghmore); Magherafelt Controlled Primary School; Knockloughrim Primary School.

St Brigid’s Primary School (Tirkane); St Columb’s Primary School (Cullion), St Mary’s Primary School (Glenview), St Patrick’s Primary School (Glen), Spires Integrated Primary School (Magherafelt); Moneymore Primary School.

Ballytrea Primary School; Moy Regional Primary School; Howard Primary School (Moygashel); Coagh Primary School; Dungannon Primary School; Cookstown Primary School; Churchtown Primary School (Cookstown); Orritor Primary School.

Bush Primary School; Richmond Primary School (Ballygawley); St Malachy’s Primary School (Glencull); St Macartan’s Primary School (Clogher); St Patrick’s Primary School (Dungannon); Derrychrin Primary School (Coagh); St John’s Primary School (Moy); St Patrick’s Primary School (Coalisland); St Mary’s Primary School (Pomeroy).