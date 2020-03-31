Covid-19 centre to open later this week

HEALTH chiefs have revealed Coleraine's specialist Covid-19 centre will open later this week, in an update to our lead story in Tuesday morning's Chronicle.

GP led centres are already up and running in Belfast, Londonderry, Dungannon and Banbridge.

The Department of Health has not yet specified were where in town the facility will be located.

Patients will, in any case, not be allowed to report directly to the centres without being referred by their GP or Out of Hours provider.

The department is also reminding the public Covid-19 centres are not testing facilities.

They are only for patients who are unwell, are suspected of having Covid-19 and require medical attention.

Patients attending these centres will receive appropriate treatment, assessment and, if necessary, onward referral to hospital.

The centres will enable GPs and health and social care staff to work together in a suitable clinical environment and to plan what is best for the individual in terms of their treatment and any additional care that they need.

