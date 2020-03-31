Police warn couple: 'no driving to the beach'

Officers enforcing new legislation at Whiterocks on Sunday

POLICE enforcing new restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of Coronavirus have told a Coleraine couple they can no longer drive to the beach.
The man, who asked not to be named, was questioned by officers as he was about to leave Whiterocks car park after a Sunday walk.
He said the warning, delivered in a friendly manner, at least helped clear up confusion over the latest restrictions.
Officers made it clear driving to the beach was banned - even for people living locally.
The man told the Chronicle he and his family had taken their walk the previous day on streets near his home.
But they had encountered so many others they'd felt it was safer to head somewhere more open.
“We thought we would go to the beach and it was great. There were a few people about, but it was easy to maintain social distancing,” he said.
“When we got back from the walk police were waiting in the car park.
“They asked if we were local and we told them we were, but they didn't ask us to be specific.
“They were very nice about it, and they asked us if we knew about the new legislation that had come into effect the day before.
“Then they told us the restrictions meant we couldn't drive to the beach.”

