Six more coronavirus-related deaths in NI

THERE are now 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area, according to the latest statistics.



The figures, released on Tuesday by the Public Health Agency (PHA), are only in relation to the cases where a laboratory test has been taken.



Many more people are presenting with symptoms but have not been tested and as such, it is believed there are many more cases throughout the district.



Of the 5,885 tests conducted across Northern Ireland, 555 have been carried out in the Western Trust area - the lowest number of tests in any health authority.



Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland now stands at 28 - up six from Monday.



The Public Health Agency (PHA) daily bulletin on Covid-19 cases shows a total of 53 new cases reported since yesterday.



The number of confirmed cases here now stands at 586.