Twenty four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in local council area
Ciara Maguire

Ciara Maguire

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

THERE are now 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, according to the latest statistics.

The figures, released yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) by the Public Health Agency (PHA), are only in relation to the cases where a laboratory test has been taken.

Many more people are presenting with symptons but have not been tested and as such, it is believed there are many more cases throughout the district.

Of the 5,885 tests conducted across Northern Ireland, 555 have been carried out in the Western Trust area - the lowest number of tests in any health authority.

