Foodbanks can get £2000 grant aid

Food Banks operating across Mid and East Antrim can now apply for a vital Council grant of up to £2,000 to help families and individuals struggling to put food on their tables during the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic.

The financial support has been made available under Council’s newly established COVID-19 Community Support Grant Scheme worth a total of £100,000.

The critical funding lifeline is now open to all constituted groups across the borough and is in addition to the usual two grants per annum available to community groups.

As key sources of support within the borough, Food Banks will be able to apply for 100% funding up to a maximum of £2,000 per application to help them meet increased demand for their services during the pandemic.

A Mid and East Antrim Borough Council spokesperson said:

“We are thankful to the generosity of our local community who are pulling together to help those who most need it during this unprecedented public health emergency.

“Members of the public can either leave donations of food directly to the three local Food Banks, or to Ardeevin in Ballymena, Smiley Buildings in Larne, and Carrickfergus Civic Centre at set times for drop offs.

“We all have a part to play in protecting the most vulnerable in our society.”

Information on the local community Food Banks can be found at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/covid-19/foodbanks

The COVID-19 Community Support Grant Scheme will operate on a rolling basis with certain terms and conditions in place.

Details on these, as well as eligibility criteria, are available at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/covid-19/grant