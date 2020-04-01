Mountfield now a 'cold house' for unionists, claims councillor, as plans unveiled for dual language road signs

Over £2,000 is to be spent by the council to erect dual language signs on several roads in Tyrone, a move that a unionist councillor has described as "causing division" in areas such as Mountfield.

Mid Tyrone councillor, Bert Wilson of the Ulster Unionist Party, said he was contacted by a number of constituents in the Mountfield area who received a letter to inform them of plans to erect dual language signs, which would include the Irish language.

The Tyrone Constitution contacted Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, who confirmed a total of 16 signs were to be erected on various roads across the district, including Mountfield, Loughmacrory, Greencastle and Irvinestown, at a cost of £130 per sign.

"There will be a lot of officers' time and work put into this. It's money wasted because I would ask how many people who live on these roads actually speak Irish themselves and will be able to read them," said Mr Wilson.

"It's causing division in the community. A lot of people have complained to me about it. It's totally uncalled for, particularly at a time when there is little money for anything.

"The roads are filled with potholes and the money could be put to much better use."

Mr Wilson said he is concerned the Mountfield area is now a 'cold house' for unionists.

"There doesn't seem to be any fair play for unionists in the area," he said.

"And now to put up these Irish signs, their noses are really being rubbed in it.

"We are told unionists will be treated very well in a United Ireland and yet in Mountfield the local band aren't allowed to walk up to their parish church outside the village. That has been the case for a long number of years.

"It is really annoying for the unionists of the area how they are being treated."

The Building Control service received requests for erection of dual language signage on the following streets/roads: Slievebane Road, Striff Lane, Fingrean Road, Ballybrack Road, Gleann na Locha, Loughmacrory; Green Road, Greencastle Road Maryville, Sheskinshule View, Greencastle; Aghaboy Road, Mulnafye Road, Cashel Road, Mountfield; Merchanstown Road, Streefe Road, Drumnakilly; Mullanmore Road, Carrickmore; and Mill Cottages.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the council said: "The Building Control service are currently dealing with requests for Dual Language Road Signage in the Omagh area in accordance with the Council’s Street/Road Naming and Numbering Policy (including Dual Language).

"The Council is empowered by Article 11 of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions)(NI) Order 1995 to determine the name/s for a street or road in its District.

"In accordance with the legislation a street/road name must be expressed in English, however, the legislation also provides the Council with a discretionary power to erect a second nameplate expressing the name of the street in a language other than English.

"The Building Control service have sent letters to all residents listed on the Electoral Register for the roads requested, expressing a preference for dual language road signage in accordance with the Street/Road Naming and Numbering Policy.

"An update report will be brought to a future meeting of the Environmental Services Committee regarding this process."