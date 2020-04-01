Nurse worried about 'ever changing situation' but insists Trust is adapting quickly to face challenge

A nurse at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, admits she is worried about the current situation with Covid-19, but insists her team is adapting quickly and working well together to face the challenge.

"The element of unknown concerns us all and how we will manage an ever changing situation, said sister Sinead Doyle.

"We can see the global impact it is having around the world and this is of course worrying. However, we are adapting quickly and working well together to face the challenge."

Sr Doyle admitted it has been an emotional time working in health care, particularly hearing how other countries have been devastated by the virus.

On Monday, Spain became the third country to confirm more cases of coronavirus than China - as its number of deaths rose by 812 in a day to reach a total of 7,340 and over 85,000 conifrmed cases as of Monday.

The country has now joined the United States and Italy in having more coronavirus cases than China, which had a confirmed 82,156 cases, again as of Monday.

"We continue to support the stay at home and hand washing campaign to help combat the pandemic," said Sr Doyle. "It is an uncertain time and our families have been very supportive of our work."

Sr Doyle said her team are regularly updated by the Public Health Agency and the Western Trust about protective measures.

"We work together to protect each other every day on each shift," she added.

"Our workload has changed significantly as Covid–19 is at the forefront, and we also need to maintain the standards that we are accustomed to providing. Our team is adaptable and facing the challenge of this new work load."