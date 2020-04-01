Armagh MOT centre could become COVID-19 drive through test centre

ARMAGH'S MoT test centre could be re-purposed as coronavirus test centres, it is understood.

It follows reports that a Covid-19 test centre on Belfast's Balmoral Road will begin operations next week.

And the BBC add that that health trusts across Northern Ireland are assessing suitability of other MoT centres.

According to the report, the car lifts at the Balmoral centre have been removed and that space has been filled with gravel in preparation.

The Department of Health and Department for Infrastructure have been contacted for a response, but as yet have not commented.

The centres will facilitate a drive-through coronavirus test, so those being tested can remain in their vehicles.

The Armagh test centre is one of 15 throughout Northern Ireland.

Last week, all MoT tests in Northern Ireland were cancelled after the new restrictions were introduced.