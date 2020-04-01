Number of positive coronavirus cases reaches 70 in ABC borough

Number of positive coronavirus cases reaches 70 in ABC borough
SEVENTY cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough, the latest figures have revealed.

As of 11.19am this morning (Wednesday) there have been 51 in the Newry, Mourne and Down district.

Only the Belfast area with 200 and Lisburn and Castlereagh (81) have had more cases than the ABC borough.

A total of 1,031 tests have been carried out across the Southern Trust, according to today's figures from the Public Health Agency.

Across Northern Ireland 6,450 have been tested, an increase of 565 from yesterday with 689 proving to be positive – up 103 from Tuesday.

The number of deaths has also risen from yesterday by two in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 30.

