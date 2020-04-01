SRC do their bit for NHS

SOUTHERN Regional College have gone above and beyond to help local health service workers.

Lecturing and support staff at the college have been busy rounding up their stores of personal protective equipment used within their hair, beauty, construction and engineering departments.

And they have managed to uncover quite a large stash of PPE!

Amongst the items handed over were over 1000 respirator and face protection masks and over 100 boxes of latex gloves.

Disposable aprons, visor kits, safety glasses, forensic suits were also given to the NHS staff, as were bales of tissue paper, antibacterial handwash, surface disinfectant and hand creams

“We are proud to support our wonderful NHS staff within the Southern Health and Social Care Trust and local nursing homes at this challenging time,” said a SRC spokesperson

“This equipment will be used by NHS staff in Craigavon Area Hospital - ICU, DHH, Tower Hill Armagh, Lurgan Hospital, the Green Light Services and local nursing homes.

“Thank you to all of our staff who have made this possible and to our fabulous NHS staff for all that you are doing.”