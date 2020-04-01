A MAJOR collective community response to the coronavirus pandemic called 'Strabane Together Against COVID-19' has been launched this week.

Under the Community Resilience Plan a designated helpline - 08000 472 408 - has been created to assist the vulnerable and most in need as the virus tightens its grip on local communities.

The helpline, which will be operational from 10am to 5pm daily, will be diverted to call handlers who can assist with a number of services including prescription, meals and essential item deliveries, hospital transportation, benefits and mental health support and food bank assistance.

Within a day of going live on Monday, approximately 50 calls were answered by the team and a number of intervention services actioned - and demand is expected to increase in the coming days and weeks.

The services that require physical assistance are primarily for people over 70 or the vulnerable with underlying health conditions who have had to self-isolate to protect themselves.

