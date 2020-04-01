wethankyouall: Strabane campaign to thank all key workers

THERE is little doubt that last week's clapping for NHS staff was a highly emotive and powerful way to show all health and social care staff how valued they are by the community during these unprecedented times.

A group of four individuals from Strabane have come together and decided to take this a step further and develop a concept to show appreciation to all key workers - far and wide - who demonstrate what community spirit is really all about.

Staff in supermarkets, chemists, pharmacists, childcare workers, carers, post and other delivery and collection services, teachers, social workers, Civil Service and local authority staff, community and voluntary sector, volunteers who ensure the vulnerable are looked after in various capacities, businesses who are able to contribute to ensure their community can stay safe and stay indoors are all making a collective effort and these efforts are making everyone feel valued within their community, no matter where they live as there is so much love, goodwill and spirit shown in these times of difficulty and uncertainty to keep people safe.

Many have lost their jobs and now give their time to help and support others to ensure lives are saved.

A group chat started very quickly last week when hairdresser/barber Sinead Gallen, a mum of four, and Louise Boyce talked about the potential idea of the concept to develop a campaign for all essential key workers.

This followed with Barry McGowan, reowned international artist and illustrator and JP McCauley, local award-winning musician and graphic designer quickly offering their services to support this initiative.

Before long Barry had the paintbrush out and developed a very bespoke and unique illustration that captures how everyone feels and with the design skills of JP McCauley a product was developed: #wethankyouall.

Louise takes up the story: "We are all hopeful that the #wethankyouall concept will take off with the backing of everyone who wants to express their appreciation to their frontline heroes including family members.

"We are aiming to create a moment of thanks and gratitude on Sunday, April 5 at 7pm at our own doors and through social media for our frontline key workers, who selflessly, unconditionally and continuiously ensure we are safe and have our basic essentials.

"I think everyone will agree it certainly is not going unnoticed and the impact is creating an overwhelming sense of community.

"This will be a collective way for everyone to say thanks and as ever, always including our NHS who also continue to be heroes too."

Credits: Concept; Sinead Gallen and Louise Boyce, illustration; Barry McGowan and graphic design; JP McCauley