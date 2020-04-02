Holywell's Addiction Unit closed over virus

THE Northern Trust has confirmed that they have closed the busy inpatient addictions service in light of coronavirus.

“This decision took into account public health advice on social distancing and social isolation and that many people with a substance misuse will also have coexisting physical health conditions making them particularly vulnerable,” said a spokesperson.

“This decision was taken to help safeguard the health and wellbeing of our service users.

“We will keep this decision under review as the situation develops and ensure that the closure is for no longer than absolutely required.

“The people due to be admitted were contacted in writing and advised of the closure decision and they continue to be supported by their keyworkers in the Trust’s Community Addiction Service.

“The Community Addiction Service continues to offer support to all our clients during this difficult period whilst adhering to the recommendations regarding social distancing.

“We plan to continue offering a Community service tailored to the individual needs of our clients.”