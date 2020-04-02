O'Lynn calls for DUP to suspend Carson over COVID posting

Alliance Ballymena representative Patricia O’Lynn has called on the DUP to suspend a councillor who, she says, linked the coronavirus pandemic to ‘the judgement of God’ following the the introduction of equal marriage and abortion reform here.

Councillor John Carson stated in a social media post “You reap what you sow and our nation is now reaping the judgement of God because of an immoral and corrupt government”.

Alliance Councillor Ms O’Lynn said: “These are disgusting and disgraceful comments from Councillor Carson, and I call on him to retract them and apologise immediately,” said Councillor O’Lynn.

“Leaving aside the ridiculousness of his statement, his comments are not only homophobic and anti-women but make a mockery of all those people who have tragically died from COVID-19 and complications relating to it.

“If he does not apologise profusely, the DUP need to suspend Councillor Carson to send a message these comments will not be tolerated, particularly at a time when people across the globe are coming together to showcase the best of humanity throughout this crisis.”