Slemish car park closed due to 'crowds gathering'

MID and East Antrim Council have shut down the car park at Slemish mountain.

The move comes after reports of ‘crowds gathering in the area’.

Slemish would normally be a limited use car park outside of the St. Patrick’s Day traditional climb (as pictured) but it is understood that locals have become concerned about the number of visitors to the rugged beauty spot since the onset of Covid-19 regulations.

Similar problems led to police mounting patrols in coastal areas where hundreds had flocked to beaches all at one time.

The Council stated: “In conjunction with the local community, Council has made the decision to close the car park at Slemish.

“This is due to reports of crowds gathering in this area.

“Please stay at home unless you need to leave for an essential reason.”