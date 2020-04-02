Vital new community 'hub' will co-ordinate help for most vulnerable

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are working in partnership with the Health and Social Care Trusts and PHA on the creation of a Council led Community Hub to coordinate support for the Vulnerable and Isolated Persons (VIPs) throughout the borough.

The scope of services in support of VIPs may evolve dependent upon the escalation (or not) of the Covid–19 pandemic, however, the Council Community Hub will initially be established to receive referrals from the Health and Social Care Trusts and Advice NI.

Council Community Hub will have two roles:

To act as a referral and focal point from which to coordinate, record and report the volunteer community activities in their Boroughs / Districts / Cities

To support and sustain the Voluntary Community Organisations.

In order to fulfil these roles, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council must create a database of available services across the borough.

A spokesperson explained: “We need your organisation’s support in compiling this database by registering the services which your organisation is able to offer your community.

“This information will be used to signpost referrals to services in their local area and, if you agree, will also be made available on our website

“The quality of this service, and the level of support which we can offer, is dependent on us all working together. We urge you to complete this on behalf of your organisation at the earliest possible opportunity.

“This will enable Council to make this service available to the most vulnerable and isolated in our community sooner rather than later.

“It is our intention to map the available services to enable us to identify gaps in provision and address accordingly.

“We acknowledge that a number of organisations are already collating this type of information in a range of formats but, in order to create a consistent level of data capture, we have developed an on line survey for organisations/groups to complete and submit to us.”

Copy this link to your browser for access to survey

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MEA-CSH

“We appreciate that the work of our local businesses, community and voluntary organisations, sports clubs and churches is absolutely vital at this time and we sincerely thank you for everything that you are doing to keep Mid and East Antrim Borough safe and well.

“If you have any questions regarding the Hub, please email us at:

communityhub@midandeastantrim.gov.uk