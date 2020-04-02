Work on Richhill road likely to take several months

WORK aimed at repairing subsidence damage at the Mullalelish Road in Richhilll is likely to take several months.

The details were revealed recently in response to a request from Newry and Armagh DUP Assembly Member William Irwin (pictured), who had asked the Minister for Infrastructure to outline a timescale for the repairs to be carried out.

In response, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I can confirm that my Department is currently working on the design of a suitable repair for the collapsed verge and road edge at this location.

“A timeframe for the repair cannot be determined until this design work has been completed, but is likely to take several months, depending on whether land needs to be acquired and if technical approvals are necessary.”

Mr Irwin had previously raised concerns on the issue of subsidence damage to the road, after a section of the roadway fell into a steep field.

According to Mr Irwin, the subsidence has slowly eroded the roadway to the point where temporary traffic lights are now in place to control traffic at the location.