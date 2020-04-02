Attempted armed robbery at Strabane shop

DETECTIVES are appealing for information and witnesses to an attempted armed robbery at a shop in Strabane earlier today (Thursday, April 2).



A report was made to police shortly before 2pm that, just minutes earlier, two males entered the commercial premises at Lisnafin Park in the town, one of whom was armed with what is believed to have been a knife, and demanded money from the lone staff member.



The perpetrators, however, left empty handed and fled from the shop.



Both suspects are described as being aged in their mid to late teens and wore dark-coloured clothing and were of a slim build.

Video footage circulated online has shown the shocking incident.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: "This was a frightening experience for the staff member who was in her place of work, simply doing her job, when this despicable crime was committed. Thankfully, she wasn't injured.



"Anyone who has information which may help the police investigation is asked to call detectives at Strand Road on 101, and quote reference number 707 of 02/04/20, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."