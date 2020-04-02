Coronavirus: 37 people in Fermanagh & Omagh have tested positive

THERE are now 37 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area, new statistics show.



As of 11am today (Thursday, April 2), there have been 774 confirmed cases reported and sadly 36 people have now lost their life, up six from Wednesday's figures.



The Public Health Agency says there have been 449 tests carried out for the virus in the past 24 hours, with a further 85 people testing positive.



Just under 7,000 individuals have been tested in NI to date.