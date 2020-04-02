Coronavirus cases rise to 79 in ABC borough

Michael Scott

Reporter:

Michael Scott

Email:

editor@ulstergazette.co.uk

SEVENTY-NINE cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough, the latest figures have revealed.

That's up nine from Wednesday.

As of 11.15am this morning (Thursday) there have been 55 in the Newry, Mourne and Down district, a jump of four from yesterday.

Still only the Belfast area with 226 and Lisburn and Castlereagh (97) have had more cases than the ABC borough.

A total of 1,111 tests have been carried out across the Southern Trust, according to today's figures from the Public Health Agency.

Across Northern Ireland 6,899 have been tested, an increase of 449 from yesterday with 774 proving to be positive – up 85 from Tuesday.

The number of deaths has also risen from yesterday by six in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 36.

