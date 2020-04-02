Life expectancy in Armagh slightly higher than NI average

AVERAGE life expectancy in Armagh is slightly higher than the Northern Ireland average, figures released by the Department of Health have revealed.

The Department’s Health Inequalities Report 2020 highlights how life expectancy can vary across the Council’s district electoral areas.

The report also shows how, in general, life expectancy is lower for men than it is for women.

At birth, across Northern Ireland, the average male life expectancy in 2016-18 is 78.7 years.

This is an increase on the 78.5 years recorded between 2015-17.

The figure is actually slightly higher in Armagh, where the average life expectancy for males is 79.2 years.

However, in Lurgan the average life expectancy is 78.1 years and in Portadown it is just 77 years.

In the districts of Cusher and Lagan River, the department notes an increase in male life expectancy at birth with both now standing at 80.6 years and 81.9 years respectively in 2016-18, compared with 79.7 years and 81.7 years in 2015-17.

Banbridge and Craigavon male life expectancy at birth is 79.1 years and 78.7 years respectively.

For females, life expectancy is that bit higher across the board.

The average life expectancy of a female at birth in Northern Ireland in 2016-18 is 82.4 years.

Across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the average female life expectancy at birth is above the Northern Ireland average and stands at 82.9 years.

Lurgan’s female life expectancy at birth is above the Northern Ireland average at 83.2 years while both Armagh and Portadown’s is below the country’s average.

In Armagh, average life expectancy of a female at birth in 2016-18 is 81.9 years while in Portadown it is 81.5 years.

Lagan River’s female life expectancy at birth in 2016-18 is 85.1 years, Cusher’s is 83.2 years, Craigavon’s is 82.8 years while Banbridge’s is 83.4 years.

Much like the rest of Northern Ireland, deprivation also have a role to play in life expectancy within Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The report notes that amongst men, average life expectancy of the Council’s most deprived resident is 76.1 years, three years less than the average for all men in the area of 79.1 years.

A similar difference can be seen when comparing the female life expectancy of those women who live in the most deprived areas of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The average life expectancy of a female at birth in 2016-18 in the Council’s most deprived areas is 81.3 years while the average life expectancy of the Council’s female population is 82.9 years.

This shows that females in the most deprived areas can expect, on average to live 1.6 years less than the average female in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.