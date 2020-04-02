Omagh MoT centre could be used as testing site, as Swann accepts public frustration

Health Minister Robin Swann today acknowledged the scale of staff and public frustration on the issues of testing and personal protective equipment (PPE).



The Minister also emphasised that every conceivable effort is being made to improve both situations.



"I can assure staff and the wider public that these two issues are receiving absolute priority. It's no secret that MOT centres and the SSE Arena are among the options being pursued by the HSC system as staff testing sites.



"Staff testing numbers are expanding and will continue to do so as rapidly as possible. I fully understand the frustration that we have not been able to scale up testing numbers more quickly.



"This is not down to a lack of will or action. There are significant challenges including laboratory and staffing capacity and the unprecedented levels of global demand for testing reagents and swabs.



"I want to make clear that we have been in contact with local company Randox over the past number of days regarding its testing product. We have been informed by Randox that its production line is fully geared towards the NHS as a whole and NI will receive a share of that.



"However, we will also continue to explore procuring testing products separately from NHS wide arrangements. We do not want to be dependent on one source for these products."



Mr Swann stressed: "I am confident we will make significant progress on staff testing in the days ahead. But I want to be totally frank about the pressures that exist. If there were quick fixes available, I would certainly have used them."