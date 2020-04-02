Police: Do not travel long distances for exercise

PSNI have stressed that travelling long distances for exercise is not essential and therefore you should not be doing it.



"There is no confusion on the part of police. The very simple health advice is to stay at home and you should only leave home when it is absolutely essential," said a spokesperson.



"The health care advice around this is that travelling long distances for your daily exercise is not essential and therefore you should not be doing it.



"It is a reasonable excuse to travel for the purpose of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services where it not reasonably possible for that person to work or provide those services from their home.



"People are also permitted to leave their homes for essential matters such as to seek medical assistance, obtain basic necessities including food and medical supplies, provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person, donate blood, to attend a funeral of a member of the person’s household or close family member.



"Last week where there was understandable public concern for up to 150 or 160 cars at a particular car park in a particular place and people were asking the question how can people be socially distancing in those circumstances and I think it is reasonable for police to be able to engage with people and seeking them to take the advice of medical advisors and stay at home.



"The Police Service is working in partnership with our colleagues in the NI Executive Office, the Department of Health and agencies across the public sector, to jointly fight the spread of the virus. We cannot do this unless the public adhere to the new measures, therefore I am calling on everyone in Northern Ireland to work with us, use your common sense and only leave your house if absolutely necessary."