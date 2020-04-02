R&A working through 'options' for The Open

ORGANISERS of The Open Championship, one of golf's four majors, say they are looking at all the options open to them before making a decision on this summer's tournament.

The 149th Open is due to be played at Royal St. George's in England between July 12-19.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, didn't rule out the possibility of the tournment being postponed.

"We are continuing to work through our options for The Open this year, including postponement," he said.

"Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve.

"We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can.

"We will give a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so and thank everyone for their support and understanding in this challenging situation."

The tournament was last staged at Royal St. Georges in 2011 when local man Darren Clarke lifted the Claret Jug.

Last summer, The 148th Open was staged successfully at Royal Portrush when Irishman Shane Lowry proved triumphant.