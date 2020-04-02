Tandragee church pledges £50,000 to fight COVID-19

TANDRAGEE Free Presbyterian Church has ordered £50,000 of PPE items to help alleviate some of the front line pressure on the NHS created by COVID- 19.

Speaking about the donation, Rev John Gray said his church wanted to do something and decided to act following a discussion last week.

"Our Church Committee took the decision to donate £50,000 toward the supply of specialist PPE equipment for frontline staff at Craigavon Area Hospital," he said.

"We appreciate the tremendous work of the NHS staff and the many others across the community who are playing their part on the frontline as they battle this awful virus. We continue to pray and remember all of our specialist services in these days.

"As a church we are indebted to God for His faithfulness to our congregation down through the years and we felt at this time of unprecedented crisis in our land that it was only right and proper that we try and do something practically to help.

"We pray that when this new equipment arrives that it will be of great benefit to the staff and patients alike and that many lives might be saved."

Clerk of Session at the church, Mr Lavelle McIlwrath, added, "Tandagee Free Presbyterian Church has always sought to put feet to its prayers whether through missionaries or ministers in God’s work, local evangelistic efforts or simply helping missionary causes financially.

"Over the years the church has supported the Tsunami Appeal, raised thousands for the Children’s Hospital at the Royal Victoria Hospital and given generously to local charity appeals.

"Our Committee felt that this was an unprecedented situation and with Craigavon hospital on our doorstep then it was only right and proper that we should help practically where we could.

"Scrubs, face masks, gloves and sanitiser are all included in the order and the church is very grateful to a local company who are coordinating the delivery of the products on our behalf. Many of us may not be on the front line of this battle but as a church and community we can do our bit to help those who are.

"We continue to pray earnestly for all of our people in these difficult and trying times and that God indeed would intervene."