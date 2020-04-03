Businesses pull together to donate gloves, masks - and even hair dryers and shampoo - to NHS staff

It's times like these that everyone needs to pull together and the sense of community spirit has certainly been felt right across our district, as we continue to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The need for the NHS staff to have access to basic essentials such as gloves and masks has never been greater and it's thanks to people like Niall Loughran, owner of Carmen Building Supplies, that the pressure is now easing on the front line health care staff.

Niall has close links to the NHS, as his mum, Pauline Loughran, works in the renal unit at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, and he wanted to help as much as he possibly could to protect those who are putting their lives on the line.

In an incredible act of generosity, Niall has donated 10,000 gloves to the Western Trust as well as 80 bottles of hand sanitiser.

"You have to try to do your bit," said Niall, who has spent around £800 out of his own pocket to supply the essentials.

"Thank God, and touch wood, it hasn't come to my door yet, but you know the job the NHS are carrying out wouldn't be easy.

"I know there have been local people affected in this area and I know this will help people.

"We have been trading 15 years and it's only for the local people we are in business."

Speaking on Monday morning, Niall was in the process of obtaining 1,000 masks.

"Fingers crossed," he said. "You see the local hospitals struggling and the carers who have to go from house-to-house with little protection."

Meanwhile, over 60 hairdressers in the local area have kindly donated gloves to Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex and the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

"It became very apparent the need for PPE in the Tyrone and Fermanagh area," a spokesperson for Hi-tec Hair Salon, Omagh, said.

The charitable gesture managed to accumulate 200 boxes of gloves and salons have since been donating new hair dryers, shampoo and conditioners for NHS workers who are having to adhere to strict sanitising rules.