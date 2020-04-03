Efforts of Council staff 'need to be valued' in crisis

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council staff are facing an unprecedented deluge of calls as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

And it’s fair to say that not all the callers have acted with the required degree of patience or politness.

Now, management at Council have paid tribute to their ‘dedicated staff’ for “doing a brilliant job in the most challenging of times”.

A spokesperson said: “We are dealing with an unprecedented number of phone calls and enquiries during the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

“Council employees have been experiencing higher numbers of calls, comments and enquiries via social media and telephone in relation to frontline services such as waste collection, as well as providing an important signposting service to other statutory and voluntary agencies.

“Our staff have gone above and beyond in their commitment to ensuring all our citizens continue to receive essential services during this extremely challenging time.

“We would ask for the public’s help in ensuring our employees feel valued and appreciated for their efforts while under increasing pressure.

“The current situation is extremely challenging for everyone.

“Thank you to our residents for supporting us as we deliver our essential services. Together, we can all help one another through this difficult time.”