Fed up with dog fouling? Now you can use a new app to make quick report to Council

A new Reportable App for smartphones, which allows people to report dog fouling left on pavements, has been launched by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

People using the app can send photographs and learn about responsible dog ownership.

When callers contact the council to report dog fouling they will be referred to The Reportable App, which can be downloaded from the iPhone App Store or Android Play store.

This app allows the reporter to photograph the issue and enter the location and further details including their contact details.

This process then allows an officer to follow up where necessary and keep the reporter updated via the app.

A Council spokesperson said: "This app is just one of the methods we are using to address the issue of dog fouling in Mid and East Antrim.

"It means that residents can report incidents to us any time of the day, any day in the week at a time that suits them.

"It's restricted for use of this borough, and is free to download."

The new app also gives residents the opportunity to report animal welfare incidents, pollution incidents, high hedges, pests, dog foul, fly tipping or abandoned vehicles.

Instructions for downloading and use are on the council website.

A how to guide can be found at https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/reportable