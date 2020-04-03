Niall's mum makes 'stay at home' plea

AN Armagh mother with a vulnerable child is urging people to heed advice and stay at home for the sake of her son.

Kate Haffey fears her eight-year-old son Niall who has Down’s Syndrome and a number of other serious medical conditions may not be prioritised by medics should he catch the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives around the world.

The mother-of-three, who lives at Cathedral Road, has been in lockdown since March 11 with her husband and sons Matthew (10) Niall (8) and Conor, who turns five later this month.

Kate’s concerns centre on emergency guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) which advised doctors they should assess patients with learning disabilities, autism and other limiting conditions as scoring high for frailty, when deciding who gets life-saving intensive care treatment.

The announcement led to complaints from many families and campaigners who feared if critical care services are overwhelmed in the event of a surge in COVID-19 patients, their loved ones, regardless of age, would not get treatment such as ventilation.

Legal action was threatened and as a result the guidelines are now being urgently rewritten after a national health watchdog intervened.

Kate told the Ulster Gazette, she feels “so helpless” as a result of the current situation, which she admitted on occasions has reduced her to tears.

“We have put so much hard work into Niall and for somebody to turn round and say he’s not entitled to critical care is just devastating,” the devoted mum said.

Full story inside this week’s Ulster Gazette, on sale now.