Parents of Grace (8) 'worried sick' daughter could contract Covid-19

THE family of a Banbridge girl who contracted swine flu seven years ago, is now living in fear of Covid-19.

Grace McKee (8) cannot walk or talk. She was born with pulmonary atresia with a ventricular septal defect (VSD) and has undergone major heart surgery.

She faces more operations as she gets older. Her condition means that blood cannot get from the right ventricle of her heart into her lungs and she requires 24/7 care.

The little girl has also been diagnosed with CHARGE syndrome CHD7, which is a disorder that affects many areas of the body.

Grace's parents, Judith and Aron McKee spoke to The Outlook about their fears for their little girl as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

Judith said: “Grace has got respiratory issues and an unrepaired heart condition where only one ventricle of her heart is working and the right one is doing all the hard work and she has pulmonary atresia too.

“She has also got unrepaired congenital heart defects and is working off two shunts, and one of which is not functioning very well.

“I am worried sick and the emotions have been running high. I have also been very weepy, especially when I see the news on television and I have been reading and hearing things that have been scaring the life out of me!”

Judith removed Grace from Donard School where she is a P4 pupil two weeks ago and has been in complete self-isolation ever since.

She added: “It was for her own safety that we thought it would be best to remove her then.

“Now we are at home I can control who can come in and out of the house and all of the staff are so brilliant and hardworking – but it was just a relief to get her home.

“However, she has not been overly impressed since she has been at home and asked when she is going back on her light writer talker. When I said it mightn’t be until September she wrote back and said that the coronavirus is a pain! So she is aware of what is going on right now.

“She has a school work pack home with her, however Grace associates things with certain places so it may be hard for her to do as she associates it with school.”

Due to Grace’s health conditions, Judith says she fears her little girl could contract the virus due to her low immune system.

“Back in 2013 she contracted swine flu in Dublin and had been through two operations when the doctors had realised. She was taken to complete isolation and was in intensive care.

“Initially the doctors had told us everything was okay but then she was moved to a side room. She has already been ventilated around five times and I am petrified this could happen again.”

Judith continued: “We also had to be kitted out in complete protective gear and what we are going through now is very parent’s nightmare and people need to be wise.

“That is our major worry because there is no cure like there was with the swine flu and if Grace contracted the virus we just dread to think what would happen,” Judith said.

Grace was due to undergo a major hip operation and remains under cardiac observation every three months.

However, her health reviews have all been put on hold as the NHS battles to now contain the coronavirus surge.

Judith added: “It is hard when the virus has been labelled in a way that ‘only’ the elderly and vulnerable could contract it as it minimises it too much.

“We have a lot of families who have children with disabilities and this virus will not choose who it will get. Anyone is susceptible!

“There has already been deaths of perfectly healthy people and everyone just needs to be extremely careful and cautious and if people keep following the government guidelines.”

The Banbridge parents are also hopeful for some kind of normality when the virus eventually disappears.

“Our parents are also self-isolating and so we have lost our immediate support network.

“If Grace was healthy we could tell her the full extent of the virus, but this is not possible to do and she requires 24-hour care.

“We have just been limiting the times we are going out and washing our hands all the time and we are more than anything remaining hopeful that this will all be over soon,” Judith added.