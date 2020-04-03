Strict regime for recycling materials and bin collections

PEOPLE in the Ballymena area are being urged to ‘do their bit’ to help recycling efforts proceed with maximum safety during the COVID-19 ‘lockdown’.

Eric Randall, Director of Bryson Recycling:Bryson Recycling said the firm was supporting Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in providing an essential service removing recyclable waste from households

And he called for local people to change their methods of collecting materials to make the overall process easier for everyone.

He said: “We are committed to delivering this service in the safest way possible, both for householders and staff.

“In order to keep services operating we need the help of each individual household.

“To reduce the risk of spreading the Covid 19 virus, we are reducing the direct handling of materials by staff. To achieve this we need to introduce temporary collection measures from Monday (6th April 2020).

“We need the support of the public to ensure that it is as safe as possible for everyone involved to continue emptying kerbside boxes.

“For those householders with kerbside boxes, we are asking that they only put these materials in each box:

Option 1: Paper and Cardboard.

Option 2: Plastics, Food and drinks cans, Foil, Cartons and Aerosols

Option 3: Glass bottle and jars

“If you only have 1 or 2 boxes please rotate the materials you present each week. For example, the first week put out paper and cardboard in one box and plastics, food and drinks cans, foil, cartons and aerosols in the other box.

“The next week put out glass in one box and paper and cardboard in the other box depending on your household requirements.

”If materials are not sorted in this way, then our staff will be forced not to empty your containers until the issue is resolved. “

Unfortunately Bryson will not be able to collect batteries, textiles, hand tools or overflow bags when the new collection measures start.

“Households with kerbside boxes will receive an information leaflet regarding the new collection arrangements this week.

“We appreciate these are difficult and challenging times for everyone. We apologise for any disruption to our services but we trust that everyone will understand and respect that we have to balance the need for collections and above all the need to keep our staff safe and protected whilst ensuring we deliver your service.”

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Council has issured new instructions for ‘presentation’ of bins for collection.

They said: “To help us continue to collect bins as normally as possible present them roadside/ kerbside/ at presentation point for 7.30am on your collection day (no side waste & lids closed)

“We would ask where cars are normally parked on roadside/ kerbsides could these please be moved temporarily on collection days.

“This will help our refuse vehicles & crews to pass through safely and ensure schedules are completed each day.”

Wash your hands before and after handling your wheelie bins.

Put cloths, wipes and gloves used for cleaning the general waste bin.

Do not put tissues directly in your bins

Always disinfect the handles of your wheelie before and after collection.

resentation of refuse & recycling while Self Isolating

Place personal waste, used tissues, and disposable cleaning cloths or gloves in disposable rubbish bags.

Put that bag into a second bag, tie them securely and kept separate from other waste for 72 hours before putting into your usual external general household waste bin.

Also make sure to keep this waste away from children and pets.

If anyone in your house has symptoms of COVID-19, please avoid putting boxes out for 72 hours after the two-week self-isolation period

Do not put recycling out while you are self-isolating

Always remember to keep at least two metres (six feet) away from your waste collectors.