Anger as supermarket staff subjected to verbal abuse

THE management of a well-known Armagh supermarket have told customers to behave themselves after staff were subjected to verbal abuse.

Last night millions across the UK came together to applaud key workers, including shop staff, for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

However, staff at Mullan's on the Monaghan Road have been on the receiving end of some disgusting behaviour.

Posting on Facebook this afternoon they said, “We can’t believe we have to write this post in the current circumstances but, unfortunately we do!

“Some customers think it is their given right to come in and verbally abuse our staff, because in their opinion we are not doing enough to please them.

“Well, our staff are here to serve our community and ensure that whilst you choose to shop with us, you feel safe too.

“For the few that don’t like that... stay at home and we’ll deliver to your door FREE or just simply go somewhere else!

“We are doing our best, we all have loved ones at home but we choose to be here so you can get supplies!

“A huge thank you to our very loyal customers for your support through these difficult times and well done to our staff - we are so proud of every one of you!”