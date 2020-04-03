Coronavirus: Friday sees single biggest rise in deaths

THERE are now 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Derry and Strabane District Council area.

As of 11am on Friday, there were 904 known cases of the virus recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures, released this afternoon by the Public Health Agency (PHA), are only in relation to the cases where a laboratory test has been taken.

Many more people are presenting with symptons but have not been tested and as such, it is believed there are many more cases throughout the district.

In neighbouring Fermanagh and Omagh District Council there are 40 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that 12 more people in Northern Ireland have died since Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland now stands at 48.