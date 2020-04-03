Coronavirus: Friday sees single biggest rise in deaths

There has been another confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area.



As of 11am on Friday, there were 40 known cases of the virus recorded in the locality, an increase of one on Thursday's figures.



Meanwhile, it has been announced that 12 more people in Northern Ireland have died since Thursday, and the total of confirmed cases here now stands at 904.



The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland now stands at 48.