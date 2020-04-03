Four youths arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery bailed

Four youths arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery bailed
Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

c.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

DETECTIVES investigating an attempted armed robbery at a shop in Lisnafin Park in Strabane on Thursday, April 2 arrested three male youths today (Friday).

The youths aged 12, 13 and 14 were arrested and interviewed in relation to the incident before being released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The attempted robbery took place shortly before 2pm on Thursday when two males entered the shop and threatened a staff member with a knife.

A 16 year-old male arrested has also since been released on police bail.

Detectives continue to appeal to anyone with any information to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 707 02/04/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130